Hot off of becoming a father for the third time, Luke Combs was a guest on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast on March 10 where he had some jokes about himself.

The hosts asked Combs if he ever felt slighted in the music industry due to his weight and if he ever thought of doing steroids to get ripped.

That's when Combs got unhinged on himself and started tossing in some jokes.

Combs said about standing in front of the mirror and wishing he was ripped, "Oh yea, I did that yesterday."

"Being on steroids would be cool, probably, not from a health standpoint in the long run but for the short term, I would rip, dude. I would be unbearable."

How Does Luke Combs' Physique Play Into His "Everyman" Image?

According to Combs himself, "God made me fat for a reason because if I was in good shape, I would be miserable to be around."

The podcast hosts then showed an AI version of the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer, ripped like a WWE wrestler. Press play on the video below to see the moment, which shows up at about the 2:13 minute mark.

Again, let's stress that the above photo is an AI creation, used in the interview for comedic purposes. Combs had a good laugh when he saw the fake photo of himself, which he described as a "menace."

"People would be like 'God, here comes this guy again, dude. This guy thinks he's funny and definitely taking his shirt off...' it's just, you would hate me if I was in good shape."

What Makes Luke Combs So Relatable?

Combs says the fact that he is not makes him more relatable. "You see me and I'm rocking a 3X shirt and you're like 'you know what? I'm not worried that my girlfriend's falling in love with this guy. She's not going to. Look at this guy," pointing to a picture of himself on the screen.

"That guy is in the bar. That's not Mister Steal Your Girl right there, dude. That's just the way it is and that's okay with me."

