Jelly Roll Warns Fans Against Ticket Scalpers Ahead of 2024 Tour

As an artist, Jelly Roll is genuine and forthcoming with his fans, which is why he seems to attract so many. The rising star just announced the 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour, and he has a warning for those who want to attend.

In a lengthy and descriptive message on Facebook, Jelly urges fans not to get tricked by overpriced resale tickets.

"Hey y’all! I’ve seen a lot of comments and messages about tickets for the Beautifully Broken Tour— I want to take a moment to give y’all the facts as I know them to be," he writes.

At the time of his posting, tickets had not gone on sale yet, so it seemed odd to the singer that third party websites were already selling them.

"Some people have said they already purchased tickets from websites like Stubhub and other 3rd party ticketing websites," he says. "If you did, you purchased tickets that haven’t been released yet and paid way more than you could’ve gotten them for at pre-sale."

Jelly notes that prices for his tickets start at $39.50 — he wants to keep ticket prices affordable for his fans. He understands that life is expensive, and what it takes for middle class fans to attend a concert.

"I know what you go through to get the tickets, a babysitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch— it all adds up and it’s not always easy. I see you and appreciate y’all," he adds.

"I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans."

So, Jelly Roll says, those $3,500 floor seats are scalpers and resellers, and he doesn't want his true fans to fall into the trap.

"To make sure you are getting tickets for my shows at the original price go to Jellyroll615.com I’ll never steer you wrong," he says in closing.

Jelly's tour opens in August in Utah and closes in October in North Carolina.

