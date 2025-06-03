A new throwback video Bunnie Xo shared to TikTok is a rare glimpse into her life as a child. She shared the late-1980s clip with fans, explaining that it's particularly special because it catches a favorite childhood memory.

According to the footage, the home movie was filmed in July 1989, making Bunnie nine years old at the time it was recorded. The clip shows her dancing and singing a rendition of Madonna's "Open Your Heart," a pop hit that had come out about three years earlier.

Bunnie's standing at a microphone in the video, singing lead vocals with two younger children gathered around her in the background.

Even more heartwarming? Her dad Bill is in the video, too. He's standing proudly behind his daughter as she performs, occasionally reaching down to adjust her microphone or guide a younger child over to the other side of her.

Jelly and Bunnie's fans have met Bill, though they've never seen him in this context before. Bill was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and eventually moved from Texas to Tennessee to be closer to Bunnie and so that she could help facilitate his treatments.

At the same time, he and his daughter were healing their at-times rocky relationship. Bunnie has said that spending time with Bill during his illness helped her make peace with some longstanding childhood traumas.

Bill died in May 2024, and Bunnie shared the news with a social media tribute.

In her new video, Bunnie opened up about a different aspect of their relationship: How they bonded over music when she was a little girl.

"I grew up with a recording studio in our house," she reminisced. "One thing my dad & I always shared a love for was music."

"I was always his backup singer or he would let me perform shows for my neighborhood anytime I wanted," she continued, adding, "I'm sure gonna miss ya pops."

Bunnie isn't a professional singer these days. Instead, she hosts her Dumb Blonde podcast, in addition to being a popular social media personality. However, she does sing at least once a year: She has an annual tradition of recording a "dirty Christmas song" around the holiday season.