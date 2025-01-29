Watch Jelly Roll Jump Fully-Clothed Into a Waterfall: ‘So Healing’

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are wrapping up a vacation that's been about more than just having fun: It's given them a chance to reconnect, heal and take a breather after a whirlwind year.

After a getaway to Hawaii to celebrate Bunnie's birthday, the singer's wife shared a special moment with fans: The day the couple and their friends jumped into a waterfall together. Jelly and Bunnie both took turns cannonballing into the water, and they did one jump holding hands, too.

"This trip was so healing for all of us," she wrote over the video. "We giggled and smiled until our cheeks hurt."

They also made some major strides toward healing old wounds.

"Each one of us conquered fears and OCDs," Bunnie continued. "But most importantly, we all got in touch with our inner child."

Bunnie's been sharing several moments from their Hawaii trip, which kicked off after Jelly surprised her with a birthday getaway stay in a luxurious waterfront villa. She recently documented the couple's diving excursion, where they swam with manta ray stingrays.

"The regrounding and getting a huge hug from Mother Earth was everything we needed," Bunnie wrote.

"The amount of healing that came from these experiences we will cherish for the rest of our lives," she added.