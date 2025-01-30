Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo’s New Donkey Is Struggling

As they continue to add new animals to their growing farm, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are dealing with a problem with one new addition: Their donkey.

In a new video she shared to TikTok, Bunnie reveals that the donkey — whose name is Donkey — has been pretty reclusive since he arrived at their farm two weeks ago.

"Donkey hasn't let anyone near him or touch him since he first came to us," she explains. "He hasn't even made one sound or will play with any of the other animals."

But they're not giving up on him.

Bunnie celebrated a small win in her post, explaining that she's been going out and spending time in his pasture regularly, and sharing video of the moment he finally let her get close.

"I go out and talk to him every day and tell him he's loved & safe but he won't come near us, even if we 'ignore' him like every one has said," she recounts. "But today, he let me slowly inch closer to him to love on him & talk to hims."

Bunnie first introduced Donkey to fans back in early January.

She showed his arrival at their property and explaining that they were hoping he would have a special connection with her country star husband.

They initially planned to name him Grizz, but Jelly ultimately decided that Donkey — a reference to the donkey in Shrek — was a better name choice.

Though it's hard for them to watch their donkey struggling to adjust, Bunnie knows better than most how to help someone who's going through a hard time. She and Jelly have both been open about the battles they've fought with trauma, addiction and family strain, and Bunnie has been vocal about how she's worked to heal her inner child over the past few years.

Now, she's paying those lessons forward as she slowly works to show Donkey that it's okay to open up.

"I thanked him for letting me pet him & told him whenever he wants more loves, I'll be here," she writes.

She also acknowledged some comments with fans suggesting that they should get another donkey to be Donkey's companion. According to the American Mule Association's Guide to Donkey Care, donkeys are highly social animals who bond easily and often thrive best in a bonded pair.

"We [know], he needs another donkey. We're working on it," Bunnie assures fans.