Jelly Roll Got ‘Upset’ After Being Excluded by His Own Family

If you've been keeping up with the latest in the Jelly Roll household, then you know that the family recently adopted three adorable mini-cows to kick off the farm animal population on their freshly-purchased property.

Those cows have all already found special connections with different members of the DeFord clan.

The singer's son Noah bonded to a brown shaggy one named Crunch, and Jelly's daughter Bailee said she's "meant to be" with another named Brownie.

Bunnie Xo has her own cow, too: A black-and-white one named S'more.

That means that Jelly was the only DeFord without a special animal just for him, and he didn't like it one bit.

"Yesterday my husband was upset everyone got a farm animal except for him," Bunnie explains in a new social media post she uploaded after the cows' arrival. "So today we had his own farm animal delivered."

Jelly's farm animal pet isn't a cow — he's a mini-donkey named Grizz, and when he arrived at the house, the singer was so excited that he tried to make a good first impression.

"How's my hair look?" he asked his wife at one point in the video.

"I'm excited. The donkey's gonna love me. We're gonna be friends forever," he explains as the trailer pulls up.

The introduction wasn't without its rocky moments. As Jelly watches the animal handler attempt to transfer Grizz to his pasture, he worries, saying, "He's a wild donkey ... He's a stubborn f--ker. They're struggling to get him in the fence."

But despite his joking concerns, Jelly was all smiles as he watched his new family member make himself at home, inviting Grizz to eat all the grass he wanted and admiring the mini-donkey's gait as he pranced around.

"I like the donkey," Jelly beams at the end of the video.

The arrival of the animals are the next stage in Jelly and Bunnie's long-dreamt-of farm, which they officially began after they bought a 500-acre plot of land earlier this year. Since then, the singer's gone all in on his "farmer era," purchasing his first (and second) pair of overalls and going to tour an even bigger plot of land for potential purchase.