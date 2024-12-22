Jelly Roll’s Farm Might Be Getting a LOT Bigger

Just months after Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo bought a 500-acre piece of land in the Nashville area, they're already thinking about expanding.

Bunnie shared a video to TikTok that shows them touring a new farm property -- and this time, it's twice as big as the one they just purchased. "Baby, what are we doing?" she says at the beginning of the video, pointing the camera at Jelly. "Going to look at another farm!" he replies.

From there, Jelly and Bunnie take fans on a tour of the property, which includes wooded trails, a stream and a pond and even a log cabin with a front porch and a swing.

Land purchases are extra meaningful for Jelly because of his backstory. He's talked publicly about his memories of visiting his uncle's Tennessee farm as a child, where he learned to ride ATVs and shoot guns.

The singer's dad regretted not buying his own plot of ground.

"I'll never forget, we left there [once] when I was probably 12 years old and I talked to my father about it, said, 'How 'come we never got a farm?' He said, 'Son, it's probably one of the mistakes I regret the most, is that I didn't buy dirt,'" Jelly shared in an emotional video message to fans when he bought his property.

"He said, 'They're never gonna make no more of it, and if you don't listen to no advice from me, buy dirt. Go get you some land,'" he recalls his father telling him.

Since wrapping his Beautifully Broken Tour, Jelly has thrown himself wholeheartedly into his new plot of land -- and he's started dressing the part. The singer traded in his signature black button-down shirt for a couple new pairs of overalls, which he has modeled on his wife's social media.