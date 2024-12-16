Jelly Roll’s Fans Are Raving Over His Second Pair of ‘Sexy’ Overalls

Jelly Roll is in full-on farmer mode, and his fans are loving it.

After wrapping his Beautifully Broken Tour last month, the singer slipped into something more comfortable, trading his black pants and button-down work shirt for a pair of khaki canvas overalls.

It's a brand new look for the singer, and his wife Bunnie Xo debuted the new fashion choice earlier this month, posting a video of him strutting his stuff on social media.

Turns out, Jelly was a fan of the look and feel of his new garb — so much so that he bought a second pair.

This one's denim, and of course, he showed them off in a fashion show for Bunnie and her social media followers.

Fans flocked to the comments section with their compliments, both for his new overalls and for his ongoing weight loss journey.

"He looks great in his farmer era," one fan says. "Handsome, sweetest man."

"That weightloss! The work he is putting in is not unnoticed," another adds. "So happy he is accomplishing his goals! Handsome man."

Even Jelly's dogs seem to be fans of his "farmer" look. In the video, you can clearly see Jelly's basset hound, Bussy, and Bunnie's bulldog/mastiff mix, Chachi, excitedly wagging their tails as they sniff around Jelly's new outfit.

Of course, Jelly's very biggest fan is his wife: Bunnie wasn't shy about applauding her husband's new overalls. When she posted the video, she wrote "Yes sirrrrr" in the caption along a pair of heart-eyed emojis.

She also set the video to Kenny Chesney's "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy."

Jelly's farmer look will serve a good purpose, since he and Bunnie recently purchased a 500-acre plot of land in the Nashville area.