Meet Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo’s Three Adorable New ‘Boys’

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's farm is officially in full swing, as the couple have adopted their first group of animals -- three adorable mini-cows, to be exact.

Bunnie introduced fans to "da boysss" on social media, posting video of the three cows, whose names are Brownie, S'mores and Crunch. "When you went for one mini cow but came home with three," she jokes in the video, opening up a trailer to reveal the sweet trio munching on hay.

In another vlog-style social media, Bunnie documents the cows' arrival on the family's property, including Jelly's reaction to the new crop.

"Awww, we got cows!" Jelly yells excitedly as he walks up to the pasture to meet the animals, before breaking out into a little bit of impromptu song for the three cows. But the singer had a few worries about his new family members, too, wondering, "How do they stay warm?"

The singer's two kids were there to greet the new arrivals, too. His 16-year-old daughter Bailee was excited to meet the animals, but eight-year-old son Noah stole the spotlight with his enthusiasm for one particular cow, Crunch.

"Why is Crunch your favorite?" Bunnie Xo asks Noah from behind the camera in one portion of the video.

"...I just feel that he is gonna be a great bull for me. He's small, he has the same hair and he's probably nice," Noah replies with an excited smile.

The arrival of the cows was a long time coming for Bunnie, who's spoken frequently about her love for animals and her desire to add more new species to the family. Longtime fans already know the couple's two dogs, Chachi and Bussie.

This year, Jelly and Bunnie purchased a 500-acre plot of land in the Nashville area. Since then, they've gone all-in on farm life. Jelly purchased his first (and second) pair of overalls, and they even went and looked at a 1,000-acre property with an eye towards potentially expanding their acreage.