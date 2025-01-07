There have been a lot of new additions to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's farm recently: They brought home three mini-cows and a mini-donkey, the latter of whom is going to be Jelly's special farm animal.

But the couple don't see eye to eye on the donkey's name choice.

When she first introduced the animal to fans, Bunnie said his name was Grizz.

But in the video, Jelly exclusively addresses his new pet as "Donkey" — and in a follow-up social media video, it seems that this is kind of a point of contention.

"For everyone asking if he named the Donkey Donkey, he was named Donkey before he even got here," Bunnie explains on TikTok, over video of Jelly explaining his enthusiasm for the name.

It seems that the singer wants to keep the name "Donkey" mostly because he's a fan of the movie Shrek, which features a main character who goes by the name (though diehard fans will tell you that his full name is Donald Keyton).

"We're not naming it Donkey," Bunnie says from behind the camera.

"Yes, Shrek's my favorite movie!" a flabbergasted Jelly replies, before breaking into a few bars of Jerrod Neimann's mid-2010s song, "Donkey."

Jelly's choice makes sense, since the singer's got a flair for literal names. He's already got a basset hound named Bussie, who, well, rides the tour bus. Apparently, he's also got a cat who hangs out in the studio is named ... Studio Cat.

"Studio Cat, Bus Dog and Donkey," the singer lists with a grin.

As for Bunnie? Grizz was her first name choice for the new farm pet, but she seems to begrudgingly accept that it's Jelly's donkey, so he's got naming rights.

"I shall call him Donk," she concedes in the caption of her post.