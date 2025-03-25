Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Will Keep Their Baby a Secret for ‘6 Months to a Year’

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are currently in the midst of in vitro fertilization efforts, and Bunnie's been pretty open about many aspects of their journey, catching fans up on her experience with a new wide-ranging episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast.

But when the couple finally become parents for their first-ever time together, don't expect them to share the good news right away.

Bunnie says they're planning to hold off on a birth announcement for quite a while.

"You guys will know when the babies have been here for about six months to a year, and we'll just keep it at that," she says on her podcast.

Yes, she said "babies."

Bunnie and Jelly have never confirmed they're definitely having twins.

However, she's previously opened up about the possibility, saying "I think we wanna have twin boys. I'm not sure. We could have one, we could have two. I'm not sure what we're gonna do yet."

The couple have previously said they want to stay relatively quiet about their journey to parenthood, saying that she's had to field judgmental comments on the internet about her decision to pursue IVF and surrogacy.

But this podcast is the first time she's said that they're planning to keep their child a secret from the world for up to a year after birth.

In her most recent podcast episode, Bunnie specifically addressed commenters who have accused her of avoiding pregnancy because she doesn't want the way her body looks to change.

"First of all, do you guys not think that I have enough money to get my body redone if I was to carry a child? I love plastic surgery," she jokes. "I would s--t out a kid, six months later, have the body of my dreams."

"That is definitely not the reason. That is something you guys, the trolls at home, have projected onto me," Bunnie adds.

As Bunnie has said on several occasions in the past, her real reasons for choosing IVF and surrogacy boil down to age (Bunnie is 45), medical history and safety. She reiterated some of her past pregnancy experiences in her podcast, too.

"I had endometriosis. I was just recently diagnosed with PCOS ... I had a botched abortion at 16," she lists, specifying that the doctor "ripped my insides out" and left her with lasting reproductive issues.

"Whatever he did made me end up having two ectopic pregnancies," she adds. "We don't have a surrogate for any other reason other than I just cannot carry a child myself. There's too much risk."