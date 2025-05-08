Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo danced like there was no one else in the room during one romantic moment at Lainey Wilson's recent show.

When Wilson kicked off a slow song — her hit love ballad "4X4XU" — Jelly immediately started begging his wife for a dance.

Bunnie posted video of the moment, which starts off side-stage and clearly shows how reluctant she was to step out into the spotlight.

In text written over the video, Bunnie says she was "hiding from the crowd bc I had a long day & hadn't planned on coming to this shindig."

But Jelly — the extrovert to Bunnie's introvert — had no intention of sitting out "4X4XU."

"Mama, it's our song! Come dance with me," he said.

Bunnie still has her doubts, but she inches towards the stage, Jelly's arm around her.

You can see the moment where Bunnie finally caves and enjoys the moment.

"I'm learning memories are priceless," she commented with some text written over that part of the video.

If you needed more proof that Jelly and Bunnie are a perfect match, here it is: He knows exactly when to respect her boundaries and when to push her to overcome her stage fright. At the end of the clip, the couple are back offstage after their dance, and Jelly wraps his wife in a big bear hug, serenading her with the lyrics to "4X4XU."

"He always knows how to make me have the biggest smile," Bunnie writes, adding some wisdom to other women in the caption of her post: "If he wanted to, he would, ladies."

Bunnie frequently joins her country superstar husband on tour, and she's planning to spend the summer out on the road as he performs as part of Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour.

First, though, they're gearing up for the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 8). Jelly is nominated at multiple categories at the show, including the highest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year.