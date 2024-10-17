For Jelly Roll, buying his own album at Walmart has become something of a tradition.

He did it last summer after dropping Whitsitt Chapel. Now that his new album Beautifully Broken is here, the singer had to stop by a local Walmart and pick a copy up before a tour stop in Wichita, Kan.

Jelly's trips to Walmart to buy his music date back at least three years, and the first time around, his vinyl wasn't even stocked on the shelves. This time around, he's come a long way: Not only did he get to pick up a copy of Beautifully Broken on vinyl, but he purchased the very last CDs of the album available in the store.

Still, some things never change. On that trip to Walmart three album releases ago, the employees in the store didn't recognize him. During his recent stop, an employee named Orlando helped him find what he was looking for — but still had no clue who he was.

"What's your favorite record that came out recently? Fan of country music?" Jelly asked the employee. "I don't listen to it so much," Orlando replied.

Though Orlando apparently wasn't a country fan, he was still "the most helpful," Jelly proclaimed, and thanked him with a handshake as he said it was the "best day ever."

Still, Jelly didn't go unrecognized in the store. Fans stopped to say hi or take photos of him as he made his way to the counter with his purchases, which also appear to include a copy of Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album on vinyl. Jelly's a Posty fan, and he's also got a feature on that project.

Jelly is currently in the home stretch of his Beautifully Broken Tour, which will wrap up in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 27. Next up, the 2024 CMA Awards: He's nominated in several categories, including Entertainer of the Year, at the late-November show.