Jelly Roll turned to social media to ask for forgiveness after he was forced to cancel a show in New Zealand due to illness.

Why Did Jelly Roll Cancel His Show in New Zealand?

Jelly Roll was slated to perform at the Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday night (Nov. 7). The show was supposed to serve as the final date of his first-ever tour of Australia and New Zealand.

According to a post the country-rock singer made to his Instagram Stories, he was experiencing an illness that he just could not shake when he shared the news that he wasn't going to be able to perform.

"Dear Auckland, I've done everything I can," he wrote late Friday.

"I just can't shake it. It breaks my heart, I've probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn't do it this time. Please forgive me."

The singer has not announced a makeup date, and since it's logistically difficult to perform one-off dates overseas, it's unlikely fans in Auckland will get to see him until he returns on another tour.

Where Is Jelly Roll Touring in 2025?

Jelly Roll has been actively touring on multiple continents in 2025.

In addition to dates of his own, he was part of Post Malone's stadium tour, which visited multiple countries.

Who Is Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is a rapper who's morphed into an unlikely country superstar over the last few years.

His debut country album, 2023's Whitsitt Chapel, peaked at No. 2 on the country charts, and his follow-up, Beautifully Broken, debuted at No. 1 in 2024.

He's also scored a string of No. 1 country hits over the last several years, including "Son of a Sinner," "Need a Favor," "Halfway to Hell," "Liar" and more.