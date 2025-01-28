Jelly Roll was a recent guest on What Drives Me on Roku, and he took WWE superstar John Cena into his personal garage to show off his classic car collection.

Jelly loves cars, and now that he is able to afford multiple of them, he started a collection.

The first classic car that Jelly showed off is his 1964 Lincoln Continental. It's one of only 3,300 made, and Jelly has one secured and in mint condition in his garage.

Jelly tells Cena that he has a buddy who does engravings, and he custom engraved the interior just for Jelly.

As you can imagine, with a backstory as rags-to-riches as the "Save Me" singer's is, he is super proud of this car.

Next, Jelly heads over to his second mint-condition classic ride, the 1976 Cadillac El Dorado. This thing is the size of a small boat, literally.

Jelly says this red Cadillac is the car that started his passion for collecting classic rides.

"It's special because the first time I ever walked a red carpet in my career, me and my wife pulled up in this car," he explains.

The "Son of A Sinner" singer is very proud to be in the financial situation he is in now, where he can support his family and have some fun, too — the garage packed with classic cars is just icing on the cake.

