Jelly Roll had a tough time talking about how his daughter, Bailee, found out that her mother was arrested on drug charges last week, and he partly blames himself for what happened.

The "Liar" singer was a guest on The Pivot podcast this week.

"My child's mother has struggled with drug addiction since my daughter's been born pretty much," Jelly explains in a video. "The addict is not the victim in that situation. The family is."

"The other day, I think my wife hit me, or somebody did, and they said, 'Hey man, call and check on the kid [Bailee] later. And they sent a link," Jelly explains. "It was a news article that her mother had went back to jail, had got caught with, like, meth or something."

In a soft tone, he continues: "I've seen the affect that it's had on her. I've got a 16, almost 17-year-old upstairs and I've seen the affect that it's had — it's truly affected her life."

"It broke my daughter's heart, you know what I'm saying? It broke her heart. This is a 16, 17-year-old that knows her mother is a drug addict, but like, her having to see the mugshot of her mother with just meth ate up on her face."

Jelly had to take a deep breath — he tried to keep going.

"All that..."

He pauses, then admits, "I'm getting emotional." He begins to fan his face to ward off tears.

"I watched her go through it all over again. I was like, 'Ah, man,' I forgot 'cause I'm like, I'm 40 and I've done a lot of therapy and I've done a lot of work and I have a relationship with God that it hurt me, but I just got to pray about it and move on."

"But I was like, 'Ah, man, she's 16, she don't have any of those tools. She's still gaining those tools. This hurts her," he says.

Jelly Roll admits in the interview that he blames himself for a lot of Bailee's anxiety and depression, especially when it comes to her mother.

"I told my wife, 'I've invited the world into our living room, so we've just gotta accept what comes with that. This is my fault more than anybody's."

