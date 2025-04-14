Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee, is a beautiful young woman now, and she was looking like a Disney princess as she attended her high school prom over the weekend.

The country singer's daughter shared a video of herself and her father having a moment before she headed off to prom. In the clip, Jason "Jelly Roll" DeFord walks down the steps of what is likely their home with a bouquet of red roses.

The two smile for a photo before he takes a second to spin her around and present her to the camera. Bailee beams in the video — she has the biggest smile on her face.

Her long yellow gown with a sweetheart neckline, coupled with the red roses, is giving serious Belle from Beauty and the Beast vibes.

Bailee DeFord's Prom Dress Draws Love From Fans

The comments section is filled with fans raving about Bailee's gorgeous prom look.

"She looks like Belle," one fan writes.

"You look like a Disney princess!" another chimes in.

"Excuse me, Excuse me Belle," one says. "Prom queen energy with a whole lot of heart. She's glowing from the inside out."

Others couldn't get over the sweet moment between Jelly Roll and his daughter — including the star's wife Bunnie Xo, who has helped raise Bailee.

"I cannot," Bunnie writes with a crying emoji.

"Girl be honest ... how many times did Dad cry?! You look absolutely breathtaking!!!" someone asks.

"And after this he sobbed for five minutes," another person bets.

Who Is Bailee DeFord's Boyfriend?

Bailee attended prom this year with her boyfriend, Gabe. The world has been introduced to this young man whom Bunnie calls "Gabe the babe."

Gabe and Bailee went viral in March for his Beauty and the Beast-themed promposal. He surprised her at her house with roses and a sign that read, "Bailee make this prom a tale as old as time?"

Of course she said yes, and the yellow gown she wore brought the Disney theme full circle.

