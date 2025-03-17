It's official: Jelly Roll's 16-year-old daughter Bailee has a boyfriend!

Bunnie Xo and Bailee herself introduced fans to Gabe — aka "Gabe the babe," as Bunnie has dubbed him — on TikTok, posting videos about the romantic (and adorably awkward) way he asked her to be his date to prom. From the snippet Bailee shared, it looks like Gabe's the hopeless romantic in the relationship.

"This is the most unnecessary thing you've ever done. Do you know that?" Bailee jokes as she walks up the stairs to her house and sees the sweet surprise her boyfriend put together for her. "Can I say no?"

Gabe pulled out all the stops: He scattered rose petals over the floor, put The Beauty and the Beast theme song on the stereo, and got all dressed up to present Bailee with a bouquet of roses and a homemade sign that said, "Bailee, Make This Prom a Tale as Old as Time?"

Read More: Jelly Roll's Daughter Had Her First Date + Bunnie Xo is in Total Mom Mode

Of course, Bailee said yes.

But the moment was complete with its fair share of teen awkwardness, like when Gabe handed her her flowers and she immediately got pricked by a thorn, and when the couple thought they were posing for a picture, but Bunnie was accidentally recording video.

"Wait, we're videoing, sorry," Bunnie can be heard saying from behind the camera.

Bunnie was there to help Gabe through every step of the "promposal" planning, and so was his mom, Stephanie.

Bunnie took fans along for the ride as they blew up balloons, strung decorations and tossed roses over the floor. Finally, everything was ready — and Bunnie asked Gabe how he was feeling.

"Are you excited? Are you nervous?" she asked him.

"I'm excited," Gabe responded with a smile and a shrug. "I get to see her again, so."

"Aw, you're sweet. Mama raised you right," Bunnie replies.

It's unclear exactly how long Bailee and Gabe have been officially been a couple, though they probably had their first date about a month ago: Bunnie said at that point that Bailee was about to go out on a date, though she didn't specify whom exactly she was seeing.

Bunnie also said that that experience was Bailee's first-ever official date, so it seems like Gabe might be her first boyfriend.