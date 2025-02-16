Jelly Roll’s Daughter Had Her First Date + Bunnie Xo is in Total Mom Mode

Jelly Roll's teenage daughter Bailee Ann just hit a big milestone -- her first real date -- and Bunnie Xo had some mixed feelings about the moment.

The date was set for Valentine's Day, and even though Jelly and Bunnie had some plans of their own, the singer's wife had to rush home to give Bailee a pump-up session and some words of advice before sending her off on her big night out.

"Bailee's first date," Bunnie wrote in the video, "I'm not ok."

The feeling of watching your child grow up way too fast is a familiar one for any parent, but it didn't stand in the way of Bunnie cheering for Bailee as she came down and modeled her outfit: A romantic red top and casual jeans.

"Do a little spin, girl!" Bunnie says in the video, as Bailee twirls and models her date night outfit.

Bunnie might be the ultimate hype woman, but she's also a strict mom: After Bailee said she was "going on a little dinner date," Bunnie sternly emphasized: "That's it. That's it."

She also offered some parting advice, especially when Bailee asked for some cash to cover the cost of dinner.

"You're not paying for dinner, are you?" she asks. "I hope not, but better safe than sorry," Bailee replies.

"You better not be paying for dinner. You pay for dinner, that's the last time you're going on a date with that dude," Bunnie says, plopping a wad of cash into Bailee's hand. She also made sure that her daughter knew just what to do if her date didn't go the way she hoped.

"Call me if you need me, if you get any weird vibes," she says. "Oh, trust me, I will," Bailee responds. They then agree on a secret code word -- "Banana" -- for Bailee to use if she wants Bunnie and the crew to come pull her out of an uncomfortable situation.

Bailee is Jelly's daughter. She was born in May 2008, when he was incarcerated.

Jelly and Bunnie worked to achieve full custody of Bailee when she was young, and they are currently raising her together.

Jelly is also dad to eight-year-old son Noah. He primarily lives with his mother Melisa, though Noah frequently spends time with Jelly and his family, and has made some appearances on red carpets and at events with his country superstar dad.

Bailee's date is the latest in a series of big milestones she's been hitting over the past year. Last spring, she got her very first truck -- a white GMC Sierra 1500.