Jelly Roll’s Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show Includes Garth Brooks Opening for Morgan Wallen
Jelly Roll was recently a guest on the Bussin With the Boys podcast, and he made a big plea aimed at the NFL.
Jelly wants the Super Bowl to come to Nashville in 2027 when the new Titans stadium is built and open for business.
"You know what my dream would be? When it comes to Nashville, they do a country music Super Bowl and it's not even about one artist," Jelly explains, describing his vision.
"Like it cuts to Garth [Brooks] on one stage and he's doing 'Friends [In Low Places],' then it goes to Lainey [Wilson], then me, then Morgan [Wallen]."
So, if you map out this dream halftime show, it would basically be the 25-30 minute Super Bowl halftime allotted time, split into five equal parts.
If it goes like a traditional concert, the openers all lead the way for the headliners. So Jelly has Brooks as the concert opener, and Wallen as the headliner.
While an argument can be made for both sides — Wallen is definitely the biggest star of the modern era — Brooks wears the larger belt overall and is far removed from being anyone's opening act.
Fingers crossed that Nashville gets its Super Bowl era in the next few years, regardless of who plays the halftime show.
15 Country Artists Primed to Headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show
Gallery Credit: Jess
Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes