Jelly Roll fans erupted in applause when he introduced Eminem at his show in Detroit on Sunday (May 18). The pair sang "Lose Yourself" together just before the country singer's set wrapped.

Video finds Jelly Roll opening the 2002 hit for Eminem. It was a clear nod to the famous Detroit-born rapper and 8 Mile actor, and it wasn't the only Motown tribute.

Sunday's show at Detroit's Ford Field was part of Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour.

He played Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll" midway through a set that also included solo versions of his collaborations with MGK ("Lonely Road"), Brandon Lake ("Hard Fought Hallelujah") and Lainey Wilson ("Save Me").

Eminem and Jelly Roll previously teamed up for "Somebody Save Me," the final song from the Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album.

Related: 25 Jelly Roll Facts That Even His Mama Might Not Know

After he takes the stage, Eminem mostly takes over. It was a partial cover of "Lose Yourself," and they wrapped up before the massive third verse and final chorus. Both men praised one another from the catwalk before saying their goodbyes.

The "Heart of Stone" singer would later return to the stage to perform "Losers" with Post Malone. BigXthaPlug was a second special guest during the headliner's 26-song set.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are just beginning their season-long run of dates on the Big A-- Stadium Tour. The trek started on April 29 in Post's home state of Utah and continues on Tuesday (May 20) in Minnesota.

Jelly Roll's most recent album is Beautifully Broken (2024). The 28-song (including the deluxe addition) project was a nominee for Album of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards earlier this month. "Heart of Stone" is his third official single from the project, after "Liar" and "I Am Not Okay."

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes