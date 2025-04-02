Jelly Roll Will Debut a New Song on ‘Fire Country’ — Here’s a Sneak Peek

In true Jelly Roll form, the country singer will be bringing something extra to the table when he makes his acting debut on this season of Fire Country on CBS.

Not only will he grace the screen, he will debut a new song during the episode.

In a teaser shared to social media, Fire Country gave fans a sneak peek of Jelly Roll in character as Noah as he delivers a poignant line to the character Vince Leone.

"Memories are complicated, but your boy got a second chance," Noah [Jelly] says while sitting in the cab of a vehicle.

Throughout the promotional montage, we hear snippets of Jelly Roll's new song, as well. It's titled "Dreams Don't Die" and it will be a part of the soundtrack for the April 11 episode.

"How many dreams have I seen burn up like ashes," we hear Jelly Roll sing over clips of the show, as well as, "Where dreams don't die."

When Is Jelly Roll on Fire Country?

Fans can tune in to watch Jelly Roll on Fire Country on Friday, April 11, on CBS. The episode is titled "Fire and Ice" and it's Episode 17 of Season 3.

It's the "Save Me" singer's first acting gig after having a cameo (as himself) on Taylor Sheridan's drama Tulsa King.

His upcoming role is familiar to the star, as he will be playing an ex-convict who is leaning into a second chance at life as a healthcare worker. Turning your life around after a prison stint is something the country hitmaker is living out in real life, too.

In another nod to Jelly Roll's real life, the character's name is Noah which is his 8-year-old son's name.

Which Other Country Artists Have Been on Fire Country?

This isn't the first time Fire Country has dipped into the country music pool to fill out its cast. In 2023, the series tapped Kane Brown to play Robin, "an outlaw on the run who helps injured patients at a train crash."

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9PM ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

