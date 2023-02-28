Kane Brown will make his acting debut on the upcoming season of Fire Country on CBS, and thanks to the show's Instagram page, fans are getting their first look at Brown in character.

"Edgewater is about to welcome another country star to town! @KaneBrown guest stars in a special episode of #FireCountry April 7th - who's excited?!" showrunners write in the caption.

Brown is outfitted in black jeans and a dark sweater in a picture from the set, wearing what looks like an Army green jacket and mustard yellow scarf. He has a backpack slung over his shoulder.

According to Billboard, Brown's character is named Robin. He's described as "an outlaw on the run who helps injured patients at a train crash."

Robin doesn't appear to escape unscathed, as Brown shared a photo of a gruesome burn on his hand. That same scorched hand is seen in the Fire Country's post.

"Let's gooooo," Brown shares excitedly in the comments, with two flame emojis.

The "Heaven" singer has expressed an interest in being in front of the camera before. In 2022, he shared his aspiration to become an actor and revealed that he was working with an agent in Los Angeles to make his dreams a reality.

The new season of Fire Country is set to begin April 7 on CBS, just days after Brown will be on the network hosting the CMT Music Awards.

The awards will air live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2. He will be hosting alongside Kelsea Ballerini. He and his wife Katelyn will also be performing "Thank God" for the first time on television.