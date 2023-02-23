Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will share a hosting gig once again. On Thursday (Feb. 23), Brown was announced as the co-host of the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

It'll be the fourth consecutive year that Brown has co-hosted the event, and the third consecutive year that he's shared his hosting duties with Ballerini.

Billboard first revealed the news that Brown is taking the stage as co-host once again. Ballerini's hosting participation has been public since early November 2022, which is also when the first details about the 2023 CMT Music Awards ceremony arrived.

In addition to hosting, Brown will also take the stage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards for a very special performance. He and his wife, Katelyn Brown, will deliver a performance of their chart-topping hit, "Thank God," which is currently at the No. 1 spot at country radio for a second week. It will mark the first time they're performing the duet on broadcast television.

This year, the awards show will air on CBS for its second year. However, 2023 is bringing a major shake-up to the CMT Music Awards: It will move to Austin, Texas, after many years in Nashville.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards is set for Sunday, Apr. 2. In addition to airing live on CBS, the show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Brown's husband-and-wife duet is the second performance of the 2023 CMT Awards to be announced. Back in November, Ballerini announced the show's location and air date from a concert Carrie Underwood was giving in Austin. There was a very special reason for that: The "Hate My Heart" singer, who is the winningest artist in CMT Music Awards history, will perform during the 2023 show.