It's an overstatement to call it beef, but Jelly Roll had a brief social media scuffle with one of contemporary Christian music's biggest artists — Forrest Frank — before this year's Dove Awards.

Long story short: Frank drew a line in the sand about not attending awards shows anymore, and Jelly had some questions about the rationale.

It all started when Frank shared a video explaining why he chose not to attend the 2025 Dove Awards, which is among the most prominent Christian-specific music awards shows.

"I'm convicted, personally, that a line that I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus," he said in that post.

The singer admitted that was something he struggled with at the 2024 Dove Awards, where he won in two categories. "But I feel a conviction to go even a step further and say, 'I don't know if I even want to step on the stage.' I don't know if I want to step in the room. And so I have decided to take a stance of non-participation," he continued.

What Did Jelly Roll Say to Forrest Frank?

Jelly responded to Frank with two Instagram comments, both of which pointed out that even though Frank might not be receiving a trophy, he was still reaping the financial profits of his music.

Jelly called Frank's perspective "an interesting take," saying he loves the idea of not wanting industry recognition for something "that's from Jesus for Jesus."

But he also stressed that Frank makes "MILLIONS of dollars doing that same thing that is From Jesus for Jesus."

Jelly summed up the same sentiment in a second, more succinct comment, adding, "Maybe I'm missing something here lol."

What Are Jelly Roll's Views on Awards Shows?

Jelly has typically enthusiastically participated in awards shows, and expressed gratitude for every trophy he's won.

He's known for his powerful, sermon-like acceptance speeches, such as his viral response to winning CMA New Artist of the Year. The singer uses those speeches as a different format to convey his message of redemption, hope and faith to his fans.

Frank said in his original post that he's skipping the upcoming Grammy Awards, too. Jelly has said that he holds that awards show as a pinnacle of success, and he's been nominated at the Grammys, though he has yet to win a trophy.

Jelly did, however, win his first three Dove Awards at this year's ceremony, which took place in Nashville earlier this month.

In an emotional acceptance speech, he urged viewers to express their faith through acts of kindness and grace, especially toward those experiencing poverty or incarceration.

Jelly also spoke to a "revival" of Christianity he believes is taking place in the United States, saying, "The world is hearing about Jesus like they haven't in decades right now."

What Did Fans Think About Jelly Roll's Comments?

Public sympathy seems to lie mostly with Frank on this disagreement.

Some of the kinder responses to his comment suggest that Jelly and Frank can each honor their faith in the way that makes the most sense to them.

"One person's convictions may not be a conviction to others, and that has to [be] accepted and equally challenged in good faith," one fan replied. "You are both incredible vessels for the Lord's work and you're both crushing it!!"

Another fan seemed to feel like Jelly's words were a misstep, but that the Christian music community should be patient with him, as he is relatively new to their world.

"I think he recently got saved. If that's true then we have to give him some grace," that person pointed out. "He'll grow and learn."

But others made some judgment on Jelly's own public persona and character.

"[Jelly Roll] claims to speak the truth of Jesus but then has Eminem onstage and has a whole new way of talking..." one fan wrote.

"Just focus on cultivating your talents and rescuing cows," another comment shot back, referencing the farm animals that Jelly and his wife Bunnie have been adopting over the past couple years.

Are Jelly Roll + Forrest Frank Fighting?

It would seem that the two artists have smoothed out their dust-up.

On a social media video showing Jelly's acceptance speech, Frank commented: "Congrats bro!! Keep going for Jesus."

Frank won the top honor, Artist of the Year, at the Dove Awards — though, of course, he was not there to accept his trophy.