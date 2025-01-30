Jelly Roll Plans a Free Concert for L.A. Wildfire First Responders

Jelly Roll is organizing a special live show for the first responders battling the L.A.-area wildfires.

The show will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., according to a report from TMZ that was also confirmed by Billboard. It'll be a free event exclusively for first responders and their families, and will happen on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Jelly's the only artist officially affiliated with the show at this time, though it's billed as "Jelly Roll and friends," suggesting that there might be some additional artists or surprise guests joining the bill.

TMZ reports that mass emails have been sent out to fire departments, law enforcement groups and the National Guard in southern California offering responders a chance to request tickets to the event.

The logistics for the concert are still firming up, but it seems like the concert is not technically a fundraiser, since Jelly is putting it on free of charge as a "thank you" to first responders. But the country star is also participating in FireAid, a large benefit concert featuring artists from all genres of music.

Gwen Stefani, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Green Day are a few more of the performers who have signed on for FireAid, an event that's scheduled to take place on Thursday (Jan. 30) across two different L.A. venues. The event will also be streamed across multiple viewing platforms, including Paramount+ and Netflix.

More About the L.A. Wildfires

A series of fires across the L.A. area broke out on Jan. 7.

Per ABC, at least 29 people have died in the fires and tens of thousands of people were evacuated.

The largest of the blazes is the Palisades Fire, which burned almost 23,500 acres, according to CalFire.