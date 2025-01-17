Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll Join FireAid Benefit Concert Lineup

Jelly Roll and Gwen Stefani are among the first artists announced on the 2025 FireAid lineup.

The benefit concert will features dozens of singers from all genres of music, coming together to raise money for wildfire relief efforts in Southern California.

More on the Los Angeles Wildfires:

Fires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 7.

Severe droughts and high winds enabled fires to burn thousands of acres, destroying home and businesses.

Per ABC, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.

CalFire reports the Auto Fire is 85 percent contained, while the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire sit at 65 percent and 31 percent containment, respectively.

Who Is Performing at FireAid?

The initial FireAid lineup includes Billie Eilish and Finneas, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Joni Mitchell, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers will also take the stage as will Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nick and Tate McRae.

FireAid will also feature a first-ever joint performance from Dave Matthews and John Mayer. More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, FireAid will take over two venues in Los Angeles: The Intuit Dome and The Forum.

Where to Watch FireAid

For those attending the event in person, tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22 through Ticketmaster.

The event will also be streamed across several platforms on Jan. 30 at 6PM PT. Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount+, Max, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube will show the concert. Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud and Veeps will also offer streaming.

A special showing will also be available at select AMC Theatres.

How to Donate to FireAid

Donations are currently being accepted at FireAidLA.org.