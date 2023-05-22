Jelly Roll Had No Clue He Picked Up Garth Brooks Until He Saw the Video

Jelly Roll got swept up in the moment — literally — when he met his idol, Garth Brooks at the 2023 ACM Awards: He went in for a bear hug, and swept Brooks clean off his feet!

Jelly shared video of that epic moment on TikTok, writing, "When you get too excited seeing your hero so you pick him up."

In the moment, Jelly says that he was so overcome with Brooks fandom that he didn't even realize he was lifting the country music legend into the air — it just all happened naturally.

"I didn't mean to, and I didn't know it until the clip went viral," Jelly explains to ET Online, adding that he's been a huge Brooks fan ever since he was a kid.

"He is the sweetest guy, man. I grew up with him in my household ... Light on his feet, baby, and just as charismatic as you think he is. The man's genuine."

Apparently, Jelly's gravity-defying bear hug made a big impression on Brooks — in a good way. While in Las Vegas for his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency, the living legend told Taste of Country what he thought of his encounter with Jelly.

"Let me make sure you understand this — I'm not that informed on Jelly Roll's music yet," Brooks clarifies. "As a guy? The five minutes you spend with him, you can tell, this guy's as sincere as can be. He was raised right. You can tell that. And he just loves what he does. And what I love is, he's not trying to fit in. He's just being himself, and that's what we all need to do."

Meanwhile, Jelly reveals to ET that he's since had another encounter with Brooks — but this time, he didn't do any heavy lifting. The two stars' second meeting went down because Jelly was attending Brooks' residency as a fan.

"So I see him in Vegas the other night, I go to his show. Two-and-a-half-hour show. Insanity," Jelly recounts. "... Best show ever. I'm watching it, I leave, I go backstage, I get to see him again. He holds his hands out, he goes, 'But don't hurt me this time, big fella!'"

Brooks' Plus One residency is set to run into 2024 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

