Garth Brooks didn't expect Jelly Roll to pick him up off the ground when they met earlier this month, but it sounds like he appreciated the gesture.

Talking to Taste of Country, Brooks reflected on meeting the "Need a Favor" singer backstage at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Jelly Roll had told several people that getting to meet Brooks was a priority for the night, so when he spotted the megastar, he rushed over and lifted Brooks nearly out of his boots in a big bear hug.

Jelly Roll was in the crowd for the opening night of Brooks' Plus One residency in Las Vegas last week.

Brooks talked to ToC prior to that show and admitted that he wasn't super informed on Jelly Roll's music yet.

He also heaped praise on Luke Combs.

"As a guy, the five minutes you spend with him, you can tell this guy's as sincere as can be," Brooks says of Jelly. "He was raised right, you can tell that. He just loves what he does."

Jelly Roll's childhood is an essential part of his story. He grew up in Antioch, Tenn., and by the time he was 15, he was beginning a life in and out of prison for various drug-related crimes.

Upon learning he'd become a father, he cleaned up and pledged to live right. He's now 38 years old and lives in Nashville with his wife Bunnie and his daughter, Bailee.

"Son of a Sinner" was his first country music release on Broken Bow Nashville, and it soared to No. 1 on airplay charts. Jelly Roll has been broadly accepted by country fans and the industry since.

"What I love is he's not trying to fit in, he's just being himself," Brooks shares.

The Plus One residency is currently set to run into 2024 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

