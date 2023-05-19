Garth Brooks’ Plus One Las Vegas Residency Set List

Garth Brooks' set list for the first night of his Plus One residency in Las Vegas delivered an inspired mix of cover songs and originals. Nights two through infinite won't be a repeat.

The fluid nature of Brooks' show — at times he seems to be changing his mind two to three times while talking to set up his next song — will be familiar to fans who saw him in Las Vegas when he had a residency at the Wynn. Some songs are one-man jams, but many include his full band — and then some. He calls this "the muscle."

Chosen cover songs aren't just his favorites: Each tells a story that leads up to an original. This is why it's impossible to "spoil" the show. There's a rotation of stories that he'll select from each night, but even if you've head him talk about how Bob Seger's "Night Moves" inspired "That Summer" previously, it's worth hearing the re-run up close.

Brooks' Plus One residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace has already been extended into 2024. The opening night show lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours and featured more than 30 song titles.

Garth Brooks' Plus One Residency Set List (May 18, 2023):

1. Against the Wind (Bob Seger Cover)

2. Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)

3. She’s Every Woman

4. Rodeo

5. Two of a Kind (Workin’ o a Full House)

6. Two Piña Coladas

7. Much Too Young To Feel This Damn Old

8. The River

9. Night Moves (Bob Seger Cover)

10. That Summer

11. Turn the Page (Bob Seger Cover)

12. Thunder Rolls

13. Wolves

14. I Told You So (Randy Travis Cover)

15. Pleasure in the Pain (New Song)

16. Change the World (Eric Clapton Cover) by Gordon Kennedy

17. Callin’ Baton Rouge

18. Shallow, with Trisha Yearwood

19. Golden Ring (Tammy Wynette / George Jones Cover), with Trisha Yearwood

20. Whiskey to Wine, with Trisha Yearwood

21. She’s in Love With the Boy by Trisha Yearwood

22. Papa Loves Mama

23. Shameless

24. Troubadour (George Strait Cover)

25. Fireman (George Strait Cover)

26. You Look So Good in Love (George Strait Cover)

27. Amarillo by Morning (George Strait Cover)

28. Fishin’ in the Dark (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Cover)

29. The Dance

Encore:

30. Piano Man (Billy Joel Cover)

31. You Never Even Called Me by Name (David Allan Coe Cover)

32. Friends in Low Places

