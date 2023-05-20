Garth Brooks' Plus One residency in Las Vegas is built to feature guest appearances, and he's dreaming big.

"Adele is already here, that would be fantastic," Brooks says, referring to her residency at the same venue. "Sting is already here. That would be fantastic. Trisha Yearwood is already here. I'm just trying to make it easy on them."

While Thursday night's (May 18) opening set at the Colosseum in Caesar's Palace featured only his wife joining him for three songs and one of her own, it's easy to see how he could incorporate cameos. The set list for each night is fluid, and Brooks is something like a human jukebox. In talking about how he moved to Nashville hoping to get George Strait to cut "Much Too Young to Feel This Damn Old," the King of Country could swagger to the front to do just that.

Related: Garth Brooks' Plus One Las Vegas Residency, Set List

Bob Seger and James Taylor are two more artists he spent a significant amount of time discussing or covering during the show. Unfortunately, both are rather reclusive in 2023, so he may need to think of someone more contemporary to join him.

Benjamin Krebs / Copyright 8 Ten, Inc. Benjamin Krebs / Copyright 8 Ten, Inc. loading...

"We were just at the ACMs. I got to stand next to Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran while they were singing. Floored me," Brooks adds when pressed for one more name, since Yearwood is going to likely join him most nights.

"(Sheeran) sings higher than most guys do, it's just his register ... but Luke Combs came out singing in his exact same key, and how easy it looked made me think there's a lot more layers of Luke Combs we're all going to unpeel over the years, to see this kid's a lot more than we think he is."

We did ask Brooks to manifest his dream duets, so there's nothing that says any of these collaborations are imminent. Longtime fans and followers of Brooks know that when he puts an idea out there, it usually ends up happening.

The 50 Best Ever, Country Music Duets, Ranked Country music is well known for its collaborations, and there is no shortage of duets within the genre's lifespan. But we've cut it down to 50 of the genre's most memorable duets over the past several decades, as you'll see here.