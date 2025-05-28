God was showing off during Jelly Roll's recent performance in Philadelphia. While opening for Post Malone at Citizens Bank Park, the country singer launched into "Hard Fought Hallelujah" when a double rainbow appeared in the sky.

In a video shared to his social media, Jelly Roll can be seen mouthing to the camera, "a rainbow" as he pointed to the sky in between the song's lyrics.

At that point, the rainbow was just a solitary, vibrant streak in the sky.

But once he belted out the track's chorus, a second colorful arch made its appearance just above the first one. Thanks to the baseball stadium's open air environment, the brilliant colors were visible from one side of the venue to the next.

"God is good, God is good, God is Good," Jelly Roll writes in the caption.

What's the Story Behind Jelly Roll's "Hard Fought Hallelujah"?

There are spiritual implications of a double rainbow appearing during "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

A rainbow in the Christian faith is a promise from God. In the Bible, the first one appeared after the great flood, when God wiped out an entire world population, but spared Noah and his family in the ark. The book of Genesis details this story, saying God put the rainbow in the sky as a promise to his people that he would never flood the earth again.

When Christians see a rainbow in the sky, they see a reminder of God's goodness.

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" speaks to the hard times in life that might make people feel distant from their faith. The song is Christian singer Brandon Lake's song, and he asked Jelly Roll to be a part of it. When the country hitmaker heard it, the lyrics touched his soul.

"I haven't had a record touch me like that in so long," Jelly says of the track. "It's been years since I worshipped the way that I worshipped to that song. Because like, I carry my faith with me, but I'm also struggling and very honest and open about that."

"God sends me the record and not only does he want me to listen to it and worship, he wants me to live with it and learn from it," he adds.

This rainbow seemed to remind the country star of that.

