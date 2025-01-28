Jelly Roll Goes Undercover in Hawaii: ‘No One Knows It’s Me at All’

Jelly Roll's got one of the most recognizable faces in country music, but apparently not everybody knows who he is.

The singer recently jetted off to Hawaii to celebrate his wife Bunnie Xo's birthday, and the couple have been soaking up all the local culture. But there was at least one spot where they didn't get the celebrity treatment. Bunnie shared video of Jelly in a public place, realizing that nobody recognized him — despite the fact that his song was playing on the speakers.

"You hear that? They're playing 'Save Me' right now and nobody here knows it," Jelly says in the clip, leaning into a car window to talk to his wife.

"I'm standing in line. They're banging 'Save Me.' It's, like, the second Jelly Roll song that came on. And I'm just standing there...no one knows it's me at all," he continued, cracking up.

"I can't skip the line. We've been here 20 minutes. It's gonna take two hours," he continues.

To be fair, Jelly's wearing sunglasses and a ball cap in the video, obscuring his signature face tattoos. But still, it's a pretty striking change for the singer, who's used to getting recognized everywhere he goes in Nashville, and throughout much of the U.S.

Several locals jumped into the comments section to clarify that it's not that Hawaiians aren't Jelly fans: They're just trying to let him enjoy his trip to Hawaii in peace.

"Nahh Hawaii knows you, but they will also respect you and your family while you guys on vacation and enjoying the views," one TikTok user replied to the video, which Bunnie posted on her social media.

Read More: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Had a 'Spiritual' Experience Underwater

"Usually when we see someone famous we give them space and respect. Even if we really would love a picture," another adds. "Much aloha."

Bunnie has been documenting their trip thus far, sharing a recap of the couple's incredible experience diving with manta rays and a tour of their oceanfront villa.

"Everyone here is amazing," she responded to one local fan on her latest TikTok post.