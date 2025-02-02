Jelly Roll put on a massive free show in L.A. on Saturday night (Feb. 1), specifically for first responders fighting to contain the wildfires in the city.

Lainey Wilson took the stage during the event, which was billed as Jelly Roll & Friends. Among other songs, she performed "Save Me" with Jelly Roll; the pair are nominated for their duet at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 2.)

Jelly pulled special guests from within the country genre and beyond for his show. Nate Smith, Marshmello, Public Enemy all took the stage on Saturday night.

Nearly 16,000 people attended the show, which took place at the city's Rose Bowl and was open exclusively to first responders and their guests. The audience included members from the National Guard, California Professional Firefighters, the Los Angeles Police Department and more groups, as well as their loved ones.

More than 1,000 of the attendees were incarcerated firefighters from across the state of California. According to The Guardian, almost 800 inmates have been deployed to fight the fires by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR.)

Jelly has a lengthy track record for advocating for incarcerated people and reform. He has testified in front of Congress about his personal experience with the opioid crisis, and during his most recent tour, he invited a group of talented inmates to the stage as his special musical guests.

"I want you to know that you are here tonight because you are a hero or you are a loved one of a hero," Jelly told the crowd during the event.

"And I knew the moment I was watching this go down all the way in Tennessee in my house, I thought if I got a chance to go to California I was gonna play music to everyone who worked their a-- off for the last two months trying to keep the rest of this place safe," he continued.

Flip through the gallery below to see some of the highlights of Jelly's one-of-a-kind free show in Los Angeles.