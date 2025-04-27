Jelly Roll's headlining Stagecoach set on Saturday night (Apr. 26) was jam-packed with surprise guests from a slew of different genres. But maybe the biggest duet was the one he saved for last.

Jelly brought out Lana Del Rey at the end of his show to join him for "Save Me," who handled the lines of the song that Lainey Wilson sings in the recorded version.

Del Rey's take on "Save Me" was breathy and ethereal, and she and Jelly ended Night 2 of Stagecoach with soaring, show-closing harmonies. After welcoming her onstage to roars from the crowd, Jelly stepped aside to listen to Del Rey sing her verse, holding his hand over his heart as he mouthed along with the lyrics.

Against a backdrop of dramatic rain, the pair then brought the song to its emotional crescendo, locking eyes onstage as they soared through the chorus.

The pop star is planning to release her country album, Lasso, next month, and it was her second night appearing onstage at the country-led music festival. Del Rey made headlines one day earlier due to her Friday night (Apr. 25) performance, when she sang a song called "57.5" that included a lyric claiming that she once kissed Morgan Wallen.

"This is the last time I'm ever going to say this line," she warned the crowd, before delivering the following eye-popping lyric:

"I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don't go ATVing with him when you're out West."

It's unclear if Del Rey was describing a real incident, or if she took some creative liberties with the song.

Which Other Special Guests Did Jelly Roll Bring Out During His Stagecoach Set?

Jelly treated his Stagecoach fans to a wide variety of special guests: Both frequent collaborators and new faces.

MGK joined Jelly for a rendition of their duet "Lonely Road," after which they turned to the MGK song "My Ex's Best Friend," per Jelly's special request.

Jessie Murph and Brandon Lake both made appearances to perform their duets with Jelly, as did Shaboozey: Jelly and Boozey's new song "Amen" came out last week, so the Stagecoach performance was a hot-off-the-press duet. An even newer performance came when Alex Warren took the stage, and he and Jelly sang "Oh My Brother," a song that hasn't even been released yet.

BigXthaPlug and Wiz Khalifa came out onstage during Jelly's set, too. The country star has been vocal about his fandom for both those artists, and both of them sang songs of their own after Jelly requested them.

There was one more special guest who wasn't a musician: Jelly's wife, podcast host and Internet personality Bunnie Xo, also made an appearance onstage at Stagecoach to greet the crowd.