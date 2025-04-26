Lana Del Ray did not mince words when she premiered a brand-new song live on stage at the Stagecoach Festival on Friday night (April 25). The pop star threw brutal shade at Morgan Wallen in a new song titled "57.5."

TMZ first reported the news of the incident, which took place during Del Ray's performance at the 2025 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, Calif.

In a video TMZ shared, she's in the middle of performing the song when she addresses the audience in spoken word, saying, "This is the last time I'm ever going to say this line."

The lyrics that follow pulled no punches on the country superstar.

"I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west," she sang.

Del Ray has offered no further explanation, so it's not very clear if the song references a real-life incident or if the singer is taking a little creative liberty.

Both TMZ and Billboard reached out to Wallen's camp for comment, but neither has heard back.

Del Ray married Jeremy Dufrene in September of 2024. She debuted another new song directed at him titled "Husband of Mine" on Friday night.

According to Billboard, the singer-songwriter's set also included a classic country cover of "Stand by Your Man," Tammy Wynette's signature song, as well as an audience singalong to a cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

George Birge also joined Del Ray to duet on his current single, "Cowboy Songs."

According to the event's website, Del Ray performed third on the bill at Stagecoach in 2025, followed by Brothers Osborne and headliner Zach Bryan.

Jelly Roll is set to headline on Saturday night (April 26), and Luke Combs will head up the bill on the third and final night of the annual festival on Sunday (April 27).

