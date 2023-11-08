Here Are the Lyrics to Jelly Roll’s ‘Need a Favor’

Jelly Roll was among the country stars who took the stage at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8) in Nashville. The country singer opened the awards show by performing one of his most impactful songs, "Need a Favor," with Wynonna Judd and a backing choir.

"Need a Favor" appears on Jelly Roll's debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. The song served as the lead single from the album, and it reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The lyrics to Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" depict a man who is praying for an outcome he does not feel he deserves, based on his own past actions.

See the lyrics to Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" below:

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" Lyrics:

CHORUS:

I only talk to God when I need a favor / And I only pray when I ain't got a prayer / So, who the hell am I, who the hell am I to expect a savior? Oh-oh-oh / If I only talk to God when I need a favor / But God, I need a favor

I know Amazing Grace / But I ain't been livin' them words / Swear I spend more Sundays / Drunk off my ass than I have in church / Hardcover King James / Only been savin' dust, on the nightstand / And I don't know what to say / By the time I fold my hands

REPEAT CHORUS

But God, I need a favor / Amen, amen

Yeah, I owe you more than one / And beggars can't be choosers / But I'll pay for all I've done / Just, please, don't let me lose her

Hangin' in there, just barely / Throwin' up prayers, like Hail Marys / If You're still there, Lord, spare me

Oh my God, oh my God, Hail Mary / Hangin' in there, just barely / Throwin' up prayers, like Hail Marys / If You're still there, Lord, spare me / Oh my God, oh my God, Hail Mary

REPEAT CHORUS