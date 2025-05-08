Jelly Roll and Shaboozey joined forces for a live rendition of their new duet, "Amen," at the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 8).

It came after the Entertainer of the Year nominee performed his own song, "Heart of Stone."

Shaboozey begin "Amen" in front of a full choir before Jelly Roll entered from side stage. He stopped to hug Wynonna Judd and grooved with Lainey Wilson on his way up the steps. The uptempo testimonial is in line with "Good News" and so many of the other songs on the "A Bar Song" singer's album. Meaningful lyrics are set amid a celebratory arrangement that keeps people dancing.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were but two of the stars spotted really enjoying the song.

This moment also gave Jelly Roll a chance to do what he's famous for at awards shows: The singer got to do a little preaching at the very end, revealing that it was his friend's birthday.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Shaboozey + Jelly Roll's "Amen"

"Amen" features on the deluxe version of Shaboozey's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, an April 2025 extended version of his breakout album.

It's their first collaboration, and one that feels like a perfect blend of their two sounds. "Amen" pairs Shaboozey's flair for a party-ready earworm with Jelly's familiar subject matter of desperation and hope for redemption.

Both artists are buzzy right now, and both are hot-ticket items at awards shows. Jelly came into tonight's awards a nominee for several trophies, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year title. Shaboozey received his first-ever ACM nominations in 2025.

The 2025 ACM Awards are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Reba McEntire is hosting the show.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.