Jelly Roll may have spent much of his life unable to travel due to his felony conviction, but now, he's making up for lost time.

His tour calendar reveals that he's putting his newly-unrestricted passport to work in 2025.

The singer has just been announced as a headliner for Australia's newly-announced Strummingbird Festival, an event that will take place in late October and early November and travel across three cities.

Shaboozey is also billed as a headliner for the event.

Read More: How Jelly Roll's Felony Past Makes Touring Complicated

Jelly's legal history — specifically, an aggravated robbery conviction incurred when he was 16 — means that for a long time, his ability to travel out of the country was very limited.

The singer's home state of Tennessee has a zero-forgiveness policy for violent offenders, meaning that even though he's served his time, the charge is still on his record.

Jelly's conviction impacted him in other ways too, such as preventing him from buying his dream home.

A Headlining Australia Date Is Just the Beginning

Now that Jelly is cleared to tour internationally, he's making the most of it.

A look at his tour calendar reveals that his three nights of headlining an Australian festival is just the tip of the iceberg of his international touring plans.

In fact, every single date for the remainder of his 2025 schedule is outside the U.S.

Most of those are on Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour. Canada, Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy and Spain are just some of the countries he's planning to travel to this summer.

Could Jelly Roll Get a Full Pardon for His Felony Crime?

In April, the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously recommended a full pardon for Jelly.

The singer spoke at the hearing, asking the board to recommend his pardon so that he could share his "message of redemption through the power of music and faith" to a wider audience.

Read More: Jelly Roll Addresses Lawmakers About His History With Fentanyl

Whether or not the pardon is granted will be up to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.