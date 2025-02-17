Jelly Roll and Snoop Dogg joined forces over a shared — ahem, passion — at a Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary concert special over the weekend.

The two artists performed their homage to marijuana during the broadcast, in a cross-genre musical moment that aired from New York's Radio City Music Hall and streamed on Peacock.

A clip posted to Peacock's social media focuses on Jelly's verse in the song, while Snoop's dancing and singing along onstage beside him.

Snoop also appears to be smoking a joint, and Jelly doesn't seem to partake — though in fairness, he was singing during this particular clip, so it's possible he might have done so after the verse.

Jelly and Snoop have both been candid about their frequent marijuana use. Last year, the country star told Taste of Country that smoking pot has helped him kick more destructive substance abuse habits.

"I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll's drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again," he said at the time, adding, "but a world without weed, I'll be alright."

The duet from SNL was the Snoop-led "Last Dance With Mary Jane," a song that samples the 1993 hit of the same title from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Jelly is featured on the recorded version of that track, which comes off Snoop's 2024 Missionary album and was produced by rap legend Dr. Dre.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was taped live on Friday (Feb. 14). The three-hour event featured performances from a bevy of stars of all genres, including Cher, Lady Gaga and Jack White. Post Malone delivered one of the highlights of the night, teaming with the surviving members of rock group Nirvana for a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Jelly also took the stage solo during the anniversary festivities, performing a medley of Johnny Cash hits.

SNL's 50th anniversary celebration continued on Sunday night (Feb. 16) with another televised show, SNL50: The Anniversary Show.