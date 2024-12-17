Jelly Roll’s Son Reveals His Favorite Jelly Roll Song — It’s a Deep Cut!

Jelly Roll's 8-year-old son Noah might not spend much time in the spotlight, but that doesn't mean the young boy isn't paying close attention to his dad's music.

Little Noah — who's a big Sonic fan — walked the red carpet at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in Hollywood on Monday night (Dec. 16), and he even briefly stopped to chat with an ET Online reporter who asked him to name his favorite Jelly Roll song.

"Uh .... 'Creature,'" he replied into the microphone with a shy smile.

That's a pretty deep cut: "Creature" comes off of Jelly's 2020 album A Beautiful Disaster, a project that he released on independent hip-hop label Strange Music before his mainstream country music breakout.

It also features Jelly rapping: A singing style that fans don't normally get from him these days, as he's embraced a more country-leaning style.

Jelly entered the spotlight in a big way in 2021 with his Ballads of the Broken album, which included his breakout hit "Son of a Sinner," but before that, he had already released seven solo albums as well as a collection of collaborative projects.

Jelly has typically kept fairly quiet about his relationship with Noah, especially in comparison with his older daughter Bailee, who frequently appears in his social media posts and at industry events.

The singer explained in 2023 that that's because he shares custody of his young son with Melisa, who is Noah's mother.

While he and his wife Bunnie have full custody of Bailee and are free to make all the decisions about how much of her life to share with the world, he works hard to be respectful of Melisa's parental authority of how much of Noah's life goes online.

"I try not to get in the way of what she (Melisa) is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary," Jelly explains.

Still, Noah makes occasional appearances with his superstar dad, such as at the new Sonic movie premiere.

Jelly told ET Online that he's focusing on family time for the holidays this season, saying that they were hoping to do "as little as possible" after wrapping his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour.

"We're gonna hang out, man, and play Fortnite," Jelly said, putting his arm around his son.