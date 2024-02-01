Jelly Roll Pokes Fun at His Tattoos in Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial [Watch]

Jelly Roll Pokes Fun at His Tattoos in Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial [Watch]

Jelly Roll is absolutely flabbergasted to discover he is covered in tattoos in a new Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats.

He shared a short clip of the new ad on social media, which finds Jelly Roll unloading his order from Uber Eats. He places a few items in the medicine cabinet and closes the door, when he catches his reflection. He can't believe his eyes.

“What happened to my face?!” he asks himself as he examines the multiple tattoos that adorn it. “Are these tattoos?!?”

“They’re everywhere!” he shouts, “And they’re horrible!”

The commercial finishes with text on the screen that reads, "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."

This is the second celebrity teaser Uber Eats has released ahead of the big game — the brand first released a quick commercial featuring David and Victoria Beckham.

“We’re thrilled to be back at the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row,” head of marketing in North America, Georgie Jeffreys, tells Billboard. “We’ve started to share a few of the stars in our spot, but I think we may be forgetting a few?”

Are Country Stars in Any Super Bowl Commercials This Year?

Jelly Roll is the second country artist to be linked to a Super Bowl ad this year: Lainey Wilson is expected to make a cameo in a Coors Light commercial. She will be seen in the wintry-theme ad doing a photoshoot as the "Chill Train" speeds past her. Fans can look for her in a blue fringe jacket, holding a Coors Light.

When Is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This year will be a matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. It will air live on CBS at 6:30PM ET.

