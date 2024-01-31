Lainey Wilson was one of country music's busiest stars in 2023, and she's not slowing down much as she rounds the corner into a new year. The singer's already booked for a quickly-growing list of engagements in 2024, including a spot in a Super Bowl ad.

According to Billboard, Wilson will make a cameo in a Coors Light commercial promoting the return of the beer brand's Coors Light Chill Train, this time with a CGI virtual seat booking element for fans to enjoy.

Wilson's scene of the wintry-themed ad will show her in the middle of a photo shoot when the "Chill Train" blows past her. It'll be a chilly scene, with blustering snow, an icy blue fringe jacket and, of course, a cold can of Coors Light — but the country superstar actually filmed her scene for the ad in sunny Los Angeles.

"I was doing a photo shoot with my old trusty guitar and a horse that Coors Light hooked me up with. We had some really cool frosted makeup effects and we got to do a lot of fake snow in my hair and eyelashes and stuff," the country star recounts. "I got to do something that I've never done and got to be creative in different kinds of ways, which is always fun for me."

Wilson — whose boyfriend is former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges — will be attending the Super Bowl in person this year, watching the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs clash in Las Vegas.

When asked, Wilson admits that as excited as she is about watching the game, she's just as excited for the halftime show.

"I'm excited to see me some ... Usher, and I'm excited for the game, too. This is my second year to ever go to the Super Bowl, and any time you get invited to go to the Super Bowl, you go," the singer says. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm getting to go with some of my friends and other artists. It's going to be a party."

Though she stopped short of emphatically throwing her support behind one team or another, Wilson seems to be hoping for a repeat win for reigning Super Bowl champs the Chiefs.

"I will say I did get to meet [Chiefs tight end] Travis Kelce and [Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes. They came to a show of mine last summer and they're really great people," Wilson says. "So if I had to root for somebody, it might be them."

Of course, all eyes are on Kelce headed into the Super Bowl, not only because of his status as one of the NFL's most powerful players, but because of his pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Swift has been attending Chiefs games this year whenever her touring schedule allows, and many fans are hoping to see her at the Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 11. Swift's Eras Tour resumes earlier that week: She's booked for a show in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 10; however, it's totally possible that she'll be back in Las Vegas in time to watch the big game due to the time difference.