Will Taylor Swift Make It to the Super Bowl? It’s Possible!

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, the big question is: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl, too?

The megastar has been dating tight end Travis Kelce for most of the season and has been a staple at his games. However, she's got her own mega successful career schedule to juggle.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to win the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 58.

Swift celebrated with Kelce on the field after the game.

The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift has an Eras Tour show in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Feb. 10

Barring any major hiccups, there is a very real possibility Swift will be at the Super Bowl despite being halfway across the globe the day prior. Thanks to her own private jet and the magic of time zones, the pop star could arrive in the States with plenty of time to rest and freshen up for the game.

Right now, Swift's show is scheduled to begin at 6PM Tokyo time (JST) and should run around five hours. Even if she doesn't leave the stage until well after 11PM, she still has time to get to her private jet and make the international flight.

The standard flight time between Tokyo and Las Vegas is roughly 11-12 hours. Say she's able to leave Japan at midnight (JST) after her show — that would put her in Las Vegas between 11AM and noon (JST) on Sunday (Feb. 11). However, that will actually be between 9-10PM ET on Saturday (Feb. 10), since Japan is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, and she will essentially pick up time during her journey.

Even if her Falcon 900 jet has to make a stop to refuel along the way, she will still have plenty of time to make it to Allegiant Stadium for kickoff at 6:30PM ET on Sunday, Feb. 11. She may be exhausted, but she can make it happen.

Super Bowl 58 will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. Fans can watch the game on CBS at 6:30PM ET and stream it on Paramount+.