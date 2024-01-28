Taylor Swift joined boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field to celebrate his AFC Championship win on Sunday (Jan. 28). His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The pop star was photographed hugging her man and planting plenty of kisses on him after his big win.

The couple also shared a few sweet moments with one another as if they were the only ones in the stadium — it was reminiscent of the time Swift was filmed running into the arms of an awaiting Kelce after one of her international shows and further shows how the pair support one another in their respective careers.

Swift has been spotted at several games this season, ever since rumors started swirling about their high-profile romance. The first game she attended was on Sept. 14, 2023. Although she hasn’t attended every game since, it’s been rare for her not to be in the suite cheering on Kelce, and she seems to be somewhat of a good luck charm.

When it comes to the postseason, the singer has not missed a single game, which has left many wondering if she will be in attendance for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Swift will reignite her Eras World Tour in February and is scheduled to be in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Feb. 10 but she’ll have about a week before she needs to be in Australia on Feb. 18.. It’s likely she could arrive in Las Vegas the day of the game, even if she's tired.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the winner of the NFC Championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on CBS.