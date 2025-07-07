The Extremely Thoughtful Gifts Jelly Roll Bought for His Tour Opener, Revealed! [Exclusive]
When Jelly Roll headlines a tour, he's a gracious host. He makes sure to take care of the opening acts he invites on the road with him, which includes gifts.
Canadian country artist Josh Ross was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights and talked about his time sharing a stage with Jelly Roll on the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour, which was in March.
Ross left with more than just memories.
"He [Jelly] brought me and the band into his green room and he got everyone a Nintendo Switch. Each one of us, which to me was like the coolest thing," he reveals.
"He was like, 'I know you guys travel a lot and you play tons of shows, this is what saves me when I'm in the airport waiting for four hours or I get a delay. You guys can pair them all together.'"
This tracks with what other artists have said about Jelly Roll: He is kind, thoughtful and caring, and he wants to make sure that everyone is treated with the utmost respect.
"It was cool that he did that for everybody and not just a gift for me," Ross continues. "He thought of the band and the guys that help make my show happen, really cool."
It has become a tradition in country music for a tour headliner to get gifts for their openers as a way of saying thanks at the end of a tour.
In the past, we have heard that Morgan Wallen bought his opener Lauren Watkins a gun, as did Hardy for Lainey Wilson. Jason Aldean purchased his opener, Corey Kent, a Rolex at the end of his tour.
