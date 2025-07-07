When Jelly Roll headlines a tour, he's a gracious host. He makes sure to take care of the opening acts he invites on the road with him, which includes gifts.

Canadian country artist Josh Ross was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights and talked about his time sharing a stage with Jelly Roll on the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour, which was in March.

Ross left with more than just memories.

"He [Jelly] brought me and the band into his green room and he got everyone a Nintendo Switch. Each one of us, which to me was like the coolest thing," he reveals.

Get our free mobile app

"He was like, 'I know you guys travel a lot and you play tons of shows, this is what saves me when I'm in the airport waiting for four hours or I get a delay. You guys can pair them all together.'"

This tracks with what other artists have said about Jelly Roll: He is kind, thoughtful and caring, and he wants to make sure that everyone is treated with the utmost respect.

"It was cool that he did that for everybody and not just a gift for me," Ross continues. "He thought of the band and the guys that help make my show happen, really cool."

It has become a tradition in country music for a tour headliner to get gifts for their openers as a way of saying thanks at the end of a tour.

In the past, we have heard that Morgan Wallen bought his opener Lauren Watkins a gun, as did Hardy for Lainey Wilson. Jason Aldean purchased his opener, Corey Kent, a Rolex at the end of his tour.

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes