Morgan Wallen Bought a Gun for This Opening Act as an End-of-Tour Gift

Lauren Watkins was an opener on Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour last year, and at the end of the run, he gave her a shotgun.

During a recent guest appearance on Taste of Country Nights, host Evan Paul asked Watkins what it's like being friends with Wallen and being able to just text him whenever she wants. He lives a pretty quiet life most of the time, but Watkins stays in touch.

"I just texted him the turkey I killed the other day," she explains.

When pressed further as to why she sent such a photo, she explains: "Well, he gifted me a gun for end of tour."

Whoa, whoa, whoa, what?

"I've always been a turkey hunter, so I was like, 'Oh this is perfect, I could use this,'" she says with a giggle.

So, we had to know: What are the logistics for someone like Wallen to just give a gun to his opening act — does he just show up with a gun and hand it off backstage?

Not quite.

"We share an agent, so it was there at the office waiting for me," she says. "They were like, 'Hey, we got a surprise for you, you might want to come by and see it.'"

Watkins drove to her agent's office in Nashville unarmed, and she left fully armed. She says her dad was especially pumped when she told him about the gift from the "Sand in My Boots" singer, because he also hunts turkey and was excited to see her use it and get a shot or two off with it himself.

"Gatlinburg" is Watkins' current song, from her The Heartbroken Record album, which is her debut project.

