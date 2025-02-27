Jelly Roll Visits Students at His Old High School After Deadly Shooting

Jelly Roll headed back to his alma mater recently, visiting students at Antioch High School after a deadly shooting incident took place at the school in January.

According to a social media post from Metro Nashville Public Schools, Jelly met with students and faculty during his return, and discussed the tragedy that took place on the grounds.

"Thank you, Jelly Roll, for reaching out to the Antioch community and offering some comfort during a difficult time," the school system said in a message to the singer.

"We appreciate your support!"

No video or information about the contents of what Jelly told the students has been made public, but the post does include some snapshots of the singer's time at Antioch High School.

In one photo, he poses for a selfie with a student holding a baby doll. In another, he holds up his phone to snap a picture of himself with a group of high school kids.

According to CBS, the Antioch High School shooting took place on Jan. 22 in the school's cafeteria.

17-year-old student Solomon Henderson opened fire with a pistol before fatally shooting himself, according to police.

One female student, 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante, died in the tragedy.

A second male victim was treated at the hospital for an injury to his arm, and a third was treated for a facial injury caused by falling amid the chaos that broke out.

Jelly has a lengthy track record of giving back to his community, though he mostly focuses on the jail and youth detention facilities where he was once incarcerated.

In addition to providing support for those facilities local to Nashville, he made a point of stopping at jails, rehabs and medical facilities while on tour in 2024, often speaking to people there and singing for them before performing at his official concert venues.