Jelly Roll was on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently, where he revealed that he was colorblind for as long as he can remember — until losing almost 300lbs, when it seemingly vanished.

Fact Check: Can Colorblindness Go Away?

This is interesting. Colorblindness that is inherited will never go away, but colorblindness that is caused by health issues can certainly improve if those underlying health issues do, according to the National Eye Institute.

Jelly says, "Joe, I was colorblind. I couldn't see, I see shades of colors. General concepts. But like, hunter green, emerald green ... green is green to me, I never realized there was nuances and prettiness."

The "Save Me" singer continues, and draws his wife into the story.

"This is a true story. My wife will tell you, she laughs about it now. Nine months into no sugar and I forgot what it was, but it was a plant in our house. I come outside and I grab my wife, and I go, 'Dude how long have we had that pretty purple tulip there?'"

READ MORE: Jelly Roll: Pictures Show How Much Weight He’s Lost In 2025

Jelly Roll tells the exact moment he realized he wasn't colorblind anymore.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"I was like, 'That is the prettiest purple plant that I've ever seen.' She was like, 'You've walked by that plant for two years, what are you talking about?' I was like, 'There's no way we have had a plant there that is that pretty for two years.'"

Get our free mobile app

Jelly says he realized over the next few days that he was seeing colors clearly for the first time in 20 years.

Jelly Roll: 27 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 27 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes