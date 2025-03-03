Jelly Roll is on a journey to better health, and he has lost more than 100 pounds in the past year.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer jokes that if he keeps losing weight, people might confuse him with the other guy in country music who has face tattoos: Post Malone.

They do share some eery similarities, don't they?

Jelly Roll and Post Malone are touring together on Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour, and they'll get to go to Italy. Jelly's worried fans won't recognize him there.

"I'm wondering if I lose a little more weight, when I get to Italy, if they're gonna mistake me for Post Malone," he says in an interview with CMT.

Jelly continues, joking about how fans in Italy might react to seeing him in person when he gets there, and that fans might confused as to whether they are seeing Jelly, or Malone.

"If I get skinny enough, if they just see face tattoos they're like, 'Post! Post!'" he says, smiling. Fans oversees don't get to see either artist as often as fans in the States do, so he may not be far off.

Touring internationally has historically been tough for Jelly Roll, due to his past felonies in the United States. He has worked hard to overcome many hurdles to be able to take part in these international tours. The Big A-- Stadium Tour is also due to make stops in Germany, France, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Jelly Roll is also running his headlining tour, the Beautifully Broken Tour, after his album of the same name, through the end of the month.

